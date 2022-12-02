In the framework of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, yesterday was made a Legislative Round from Avenida Congreso de la Unión to the Chamber of Deputies. Some legislators accompanied a tour in a wheelchair together with people with disabilities.

The objective of this mobilization is to raise awareness and legislate public policy towards the full inclusion of People with disabilities.

After the event, it

delivered 500 wheelchairs. The PT deputy Reginaldo Sandoval vowed that this type of support be replicated every year for the population that requires it, not only in the Chamber of Deputies, but also in the federal entities, municipalities and local congresses.

“It is not a gift that is lost, but a investment and support that will be recovered through taxes, because the young men and women who are beneficiaries will work and pay their taxes,” he said.

were approximately 100 people in a wheelchair those who participated in the mobilization, under the name ‘For Each Seat, A New Independent Life’ finished handing out the chairs in the Chamber of Deputies in San Lázaro.



