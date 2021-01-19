Yesterday, eligible citizens from the Emirate of Fujairah received their new homes in the Mohammed Bin Zayed Residential City in Al-Hail District, as part of the second phase of handing over the city’s housing units, which include 1100 homes, in cooperation with the Initiatives Committee of the President of the State and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, which conducted a lottery for the distribution of housing in the Chamber building Fujairah Trade and Industry, which will last for two days.

During the distribution process, the Ministry took into account the social cohesion and family kinship of the beneficiaries, so that the homes of widows and divorced women are located near the homes of relatives and relatives, and the homes of brothers, relatives or in-laws are close together, in order to preserve the bonds of family relations.

The establishment of this city embodies the visions of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Presidential Affairs, to achieve citizen stability, which is considered a priority, and the project aims to enhance stability and social security for citizen families, by harnessing all available capabilities and components to meet their needs.

The first batch of 1,100 villas was delivered during last May, at a cost of one billion and 400 million dirhams. The area of ​​residential real estate in the city is 950,400 square meters, representing 44.2% of the total area, and roads are 361,895 square meters, representing 16.8% of the project, and 13.86%. Service lands, 13.10 green spaces and 12.04 external floors, in addition to vital facilities, including schools, mosques, health clinics, gardens, shops, a cultural community center, a men’s council, and a garden.

For their part, beneficiaries emphasized that the housing distribution lots was made easily, and that the necessary precautionary measures were taken into account to prevent the spread of the Corona virus.

Citizen Mohammed Al-Dali thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, explaining that he received the residence of his son, the traveler, who has lived with him in the house for more than From three years.

He pointed out that the project gave many families the opportunity to live in stability, and provided them with the decent life they wished.

Aisha Rashid Ubaid, a citizen who received the keys to her villa in the city, supported him, saying, “I was compensated for my dilapidated house in Al-Mahatta area in Fujairah, with a villa.”

She thanked the leadership for this honor, noting that she lived in a small and dilapidated house, and it was not enough for her family, explaining that she had three children, two married, and they lived with her in the house.

Shamsa Jassim Al-Balushi said that she used to live for rent, and the Mohammed bin Zayed City project came to solve her housing issue and provide her with a decent life, away from paying rents for an apartment that is not enough for her family.

Youssef Abdullah Al-Balushi stated that the housing issue was troubling him, especially that he had five children, and the rental housing began to get tight, indicating that he had received a grant in the Mohammed bin Zayed complex, and provided stability for his family and preserved their dignity.

Citizen Naseeb Saeed Al-Kayani said that he and his father received two villas in the compound, after they were living in Al-Mahatta area in Fujairah.

He pointed out that the lack of opportunities to build a house in the emirate made him submit a request for granting it last year, to find himself among those who deserve it in the second batch, thanking the leadership that provided a decent life for the citizen, wishing that he could serve the country, and little of this bid would be returned.





