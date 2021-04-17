The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is implementing a number of vital projects in the Eastern Region, including roads and government buildings, which will be completed and delivered during the current year, with a total cost of 629 million dirhams.

The Director of the Eastern Region at the Ministry, Eng. Halima Al Shehhi, confirmed the near completion of road projects linking the eastern region to the main road network in the country, with a total cost exceeding 500 million dirhams.

She indicated that the projects include the Fujairah Police General Administration building, which will be delivered during the current year, explaining that its cost amounted to 97 million dirhams, and that it consists of the main building, a service building, a power and water treatment plant, and airstrip works.

She added that the Eastern Region Projects Department supervises a number of maintenance and additions projects for government buildings, valued at 32 million dirhams, and it is planned to complete and deliver them during the current year.

It is represented in maintenance and additions work in several schools, in addition to the implementation of the contract to develop the fire, security and safety system for public schools, maintenance of two buildings belonging to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, maintenance work and addition of five mosques.

The maintenance work for the Khorfakkan Hospital fence project of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection is also scheduled to be completed.

Al-Shehhi stressed that the ministry attaches great importance to dams and water canals, as it oversees their annual maintenance.

She stated that the ministry aims to preserve the reserve of groundwater by raising the capacity of the dams, pointing to the maintenance of dams and water facilities belonging to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in the eastern region.

