The delivery of humanitarian aid has begun in Stepanakert, an Izvestia correspondent reports from the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) on October 13.

According to the journalist, there is a relative calm in the city, several shops have opened.

Humanitarian organizations deliver aid to all those in need. To a large extent, the Armenian Apostolic Church took on the mission of help.

“We distribute, arrange shelters for them. Transport was organized to Armenia, we organized and dispatched it all in dozens. And then we send this aid to different villages, districts, to some hospitals, ”said Pargev Martirosyan, leader of the Artsakh Karabakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

On October 9, following the talks held in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian side, an agreement on a ceasefire in the region was concluded. Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 local time (11:00 Moscow time) on October 10 for humanitarian purposes to exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

However, after reaching an agreement, the defense departments of Armenia and Azerbaijan again accused each other of shelling.

The aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh happened on September 27. Baku and Yerevan, which dispute the ownership of the region, blamed each other for escalating the conflict.