Sullivan spoke at a press conference from Camp David, on Friday, about several files, most notably Western support for Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian attack since February 2022.

Ukraine has long appealed to its Western allies to supply it with the advanced F-16 fighter to give it a combat advantage in the face of the Russian attack.

Sullivan said: “During the G7 summit, President Joe Biden expressed the United States’ willingness to support the allies’ efforts to train Ukrainian soldiers to fly fighters.”

And he continued, “What we have done this week is to make what the president said official, by contacting (US Secretary of State Anthony) Blinken with his European counterparts to work on consulting with Congress before the training ends, to send the planes through a third party to Ukraine.”

And he considered that “this is the natural course of what Biden announced in Hiroshima.”

On Friday, Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Olungren said that the United States had agreed to hand over the Netherlands F-16 fighters to Ukraine, in a big gain for Kiev.

In addition to the Netherlands, Denmark announced last June that it had started training Ukrainian pilots, and that it was considering supplying Kiev with fighters.

However, it was not immediately clear when the first F-16 fighter jets could be delivered to Ukraine.

In the same vein, Sullivan said Washington was “doing everything it can to support Ukraine in its counter-offensive” that began weeks ago to retake territory that Russia controlled.

He said, “We trust the courage of the Ukrainian forces to make progress in the field.”

The US National Security Adviser added: “We will not comment on intelligence reports about Ukraine. There were many analyzes in the past about how this war will end, but it changed with time as the data on the ground changed.”

Earlier Friday, a US official said the United States had agreed to send F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands to Ukraine.

The official added that Washington had given the two European countries formal assurances that the United States would expedite the approval process for requests to transfer aircraft to Ukraine, once the pilots had received the necessary training.

The US official said that Blinken sent two letters to his Dutch and Danish counterparts, assuring them that the United States would approve the requests.