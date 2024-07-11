Home page politics

From: Mark Stoffers

Press Split

F-16 fighter jets are in the starting blocks for the Ukraine war. The planes are by no means a miracle weapon against Putin’s troops. Problems await, however.

Kiev – The wait in the Ukraine war is over: Kiev has been planning for some time to exploit Russia’s air superiority in the war of aggression Wladimir Putin – now this seems more possible than ever. At the NATO summit in Washington, the USA and two other countries announced that the deployment of the first F-16 fighter jets over the skies of Ukraine could begin this summer.

Delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine: NATO states send fighter jets to Putin’s war of aggression

Apparently, the transfer of the F-16 fighter jets is already underway, as the US announced in a joint statement at the NATOSummit in Washington. Norway had previously announced that the NATO member would provide Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that Ukraine’s ability to “defend itself against air attacks is absolutely crucial in its defense against Russia.”

In addition to Norway, the new Dutch government wants to deliver a total of 24 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Belgium (30) and Denmark (22) have also already made commitments for F-16 fighter jets. Meanwhile, Poland is considering delivering more MiG fighter jets to Ukraine. For Kiev, this could now be an opportunity to at least challenge Russia’s air supremacy in the war in Ukraine and to ensure more equal opportunities against Putin’s troops in the skies.

Current situation in the Ukraine war: F-16 fighter jets urgently needed – Russia’s air force dominates the skies

The current deliveries of F-16 fighter jets will meet the latest demands of Volodymyr Zelensky Before the announcement, the President of Ukraine had once again appealed for a faster delivery of the F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, saying that he was waiting “like my mother after school.”

In the current situation in the Ukraine war, the delivery of the F-16 fighter jets is also urgently needed. This is because Russia’s air force continues to dominate the skies over Ukraine in the third year of Putin’s war of aggression. The F-16 fighter jets, with a top speed of over 2,100 km/h, could at least provide some relief against Russian dominance.

F-16 Fighting Falcon RSK-35 Design country USA Russia Manufacturer Lockheed Martin (since 1993) RSK-MiG First flight 1974 2007 Commissioning 1978 2019 Length / span 14.52m / 9.45m 17.16m / 11.41m Empty mass (weight) 8,273kg 12,000kg Top speed Mach 2.02 (2142 km/h) Mach 2.3 (2445 km/h) Price around 30 million euros around 46 million euros

War in Ukraine: F-16 fighter jets could cause “stalemate” with Putin’s air force

A view that Christian Mölling also shares with regard to the course of the war in Ukraine. “The F-16 is a good and relatively cheap aircraft,” says the security expert from the German Council on Foreign Relations about the F-16 fighter jet, which costs around 30 million euros. The multi-purpose fighter jets could “really be helpful in taking away the Russians’ options,” he explained recently in the star-Podcast “The situation – international”.

Above all, the arrival of the F-16 fighter jets could limit the ability of Putin’s troops to carry out unhindered air strikes in the Ukraine war. The focus here is on the bombing of Russia with glide bombs that Russian bombers fire from great distances at their targets in the Ukraine war. The presence of the Western fighter jets alone could shift the balance of power in the sky. Ultimately, the risk for Russia is likely to increase in the future as soon as Putin’s fighter jets are in danger of being targeted by the air missiles of the Ukrainian F-16. According to Mölling’s assessment, Ukraine could “possibly at least bring about a stalemate in the air”.

F-16 fighter jets can be used in a variety of ways in Ukraine: Attacks on Putin’s troops on the ground are quite conceivable

But the F-16 fighter jets could not only have an impact on Putin’s troops in the Ukraine war in air combat. The versatile aircraft would also be able to make a considerable difference elsewhere. After all, the F-16s have the capacity to attack ground targets. In addition, they are compatible with a large number of NATO weapons systems that are being used as a result of Russia’s war of aggression. Among other things, the fighter jets have the ability to fire various cruise missiles.

For this reason, military expert Oleksij Melnyk noted before the announcement of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine that the fighter jets were not ideal, but “a very good, rational choice.” Basically, it is not about “Ukraine gaining air supremacy with the F-16. It is about the Ukrainians being able to balance out Russian air superiority,” said the former fighter pilot in an interview with ntv.

No miracle weapon against Putin: F-16 fighter jets will not change the situation in the Ukraine war overnight

With this analysis, Melnyk makes it clear – like NATO before him – that the F-16 fighter jet is “no miracle weapon” against Putin in the Ukraine war. An assessment that Mölling also shares. “It’s like a seesaw where two people push off with their feet. The Ukrainians have a bit more power with these planes,” the security expert explains the effect of the F-16 fighter jet from Lockheed Martin. But the “F-16 is no more a miracle weapon than other weapons systems” that can change the situation overnight.

Vladimir Putin’s troops must prepare for a new weapon in the hands of the Ukrainians: F-16 jets will soon be fighting in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO / Depositphotos, IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Problems await in Ukraine after arrival of F-16 fighter jets: “Massive loss of prestige” threatens

The arrival of the fighter jets also brings with it further problems. This includes the training of pilots. Ukraine’s weak point against Putin’s troops is in the cockpit of the F-16 fighter jets. Furthermore, a gigantic logistical effort including exorbitant maintenance costs is necessary for the F-16 fighter jet project and the security of the airfields where the F-16s could be stationed remains an uncertainty factor. After all, Putin’s troops are already hunting down Ukrainian aircraft.

“It would be a massive loss of prestige if the first F-16s were to arrive in the country and the Russians were to actually destroy some of these F-16s with long-range missiles before they were deployed,” said Markus Reisner, Colonel of the Austrian Federal Army, describing the “very serious threat” posed by Russian attacks after the delivery of the F-16 fighter jets in an interview with ntv out of here.

No better alternative in the Ukraine war: F-16 fighter jet is superior to the MiG-29 in all respects

So are the F-16 fighter jets really the right choice for use against Putin’s troops? There is currently no better alternative in the air battle against Russia. “Although it was designed as a light fighter, it is a pretty good multi-purpose aircraft that is anything but outdated,” Melnyk explains.

“If we can compare the F-16 with a fighter jet on the Russian side, it is the MiG-29. There is hardly an area in which the F-16 is not superior to the MiG-29,” said the military expert. Nevertheless, Putin has already hinted at a miracle weapon against the F-16 fighter jets, which could quickly become a problem for Ukraine in a duel with the F-16. And despite all the dangers and relativizations, Zelensky is probably placing great hopes that the arrival of the F-16 fighter jets will at least strengthen the confidence of his own population in the success of the Ukraine war. (mast)