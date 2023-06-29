Real Profit and Presumed Profit companies are required to declare; document gathers data on financial transactions

Companies have until Friday (30.jun.2023) to declare the ECD (Digital Accounting Bookkeeping) to IRS. All Real Profit and Presumed Profit companies must send the document. Those who are in the Simples Nacional regime, in addition to public bodies, are exempt.

The ECD brings together all the known financial and tax transactions of the companies, the accounting books. The daily ledger, ledger, daily balance sheets, and journal entries are some examples of what is declared.

Based on the data reported to the Tax Authorities, the inspection bodies are able to verify the regularity of the companies.

The digital signature of the accounting books must be carried out through digital certificates issued by entities accredited by the ICP-Brazil (Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure).

Bookkeeping must be done by the Bookkeeping Generator Programfrom the IRS.

The entrepreneur needs to download the Sped Contábil program to make the digital statement. The information from download meet this page.

The document is created using the following tutorial:

go to “Digital Statements / ECD and FCont Generation”;

fill in the “Period” field;

select the company and proceed;

click on “Generate File in Layout”;

complete the requested information;

go to “Place to generate the file(s)”;

inform the folder to save the files;

“Advance”;

another screen will open. Check or uncheck the options that fit your company;

check the document on the pre-validation screen;

select “finish”.

After the step-by-step, the file will be saved.

Failing to declare the file can bring fines to the entrepreneur: