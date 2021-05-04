In 1993, Menem did. While the second tranche of his first term was passing, the then president achieved a milestone for Peronism. In the national legislatures of that year, he won the election for deputies in the Federal Capital … with a man from La Rioja, Erman González. Almost 30 years have passed but that bold move continues to be remembered every time an election approaches and the moving fever returns. Although the tool is transversal to the parties, this time it is heard with particular naturalness in Together for Change. The opposing plan is to play your best cards on the legislative 2021. Anywhere.

Buenos Aires. What Buenos Aires?

The data was revealed this weekend by the journalist Fernando Gonzalez in Clarion. As a way to order and appease the inmate, the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, He advised in a private meeting with mayors that he had already decided who would run in the City and the province of Buenos Aires. “Diego (Santilli) and María Eugenia (Vidal)“, he detailed. But he immediately clarified that he did not know who would do it in each district.

Each bet would have its logic. For the last political tours, the Buenos Aires deputy head of government, who was also Minister of Environment and national senator for the City, should run in CABA; and the former governor, in the province that she managed until less than two years ago.

But the buts appear. Santilli, who is on his second term as Larreta hillside, cannot be head of government in 2023. And that is why he gladly accepts the idea of ​​going for the Buenos Aires government. A good debut there in this year’s election would be a welcome boost.

Vidal, meanwhile, would have transmitted the opposite. I would prefer not to repeat in Province in 2023. What options would you have left? A national candidacy (president, vice) or return to the City, not as vice but as Buenos Aires chief. In the latter case, heading for the intermediate in CABA would also be a key antecedent.

Both are being measured in the two districts. Anyone, they assure in the larretismo, would serve the head of Government to plug his most uncomfortable rival, Patricia bullrich, of the hard wing and who -as advanced Clarion– decided that it will be presented this year in the City. Near Larreta they do not rule out a STEP, with Santilli or Vidal at the head.

The Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, has an excellent image. They measured it in the City and one sector asks not to rule it out in the Province.

The first name that had been considered as a dock for Bullrich was actually that of Fernan Quirós. The Buenos Aires Minister of Health became, perhaps, the leader with the highest growth with the arrival of the coronavirus. Even some people in a hurry in the PRO – without even checking their place of birth and / or residence – rushed to revolve it in the Province as well. The idea of ​​an official nomination, however, it is deflating: With the pandemic so prevalent, speculation about a candidacy sounds too risky. At least today.

In Province, for its part, Vidal’s application would serve to “order down”. She is the natural candidate. Santilli’s, on the other hand, makes noise in some Buenos Aires residents with aspirations such as the mayor of Vicente López, Jorge Macri, who also announced that he will go for the governorship in the next turn.

“So Larreta is trying to disintegrate the Dorrego group, the mayors who are supposed to support Jorge, such as (Diego) Valenzuela, (Julio) Garro and (Néstor) Grindetti. He does a fine job for him in case Santilli goes there, “explains an opposition source.

More surprises in “the Province”

Two other leaders with a lot of weight in Together for Change also let it be known that they were evaluating changing political district and playing a game. Buenos Aires candidacy. One of the first was Elisa Carrió, originally from Chaco and who consolidated her career representing the City.

Her move to Exaltación de la Cruz years ago fueled provincial speculation, which she herself fired several times, even with the possibility of running for governor. In your enviroment, they do not close the 2021 chance.

His internal rivals see, instead, the repetition of “la gran Carrió” before the closing of lists: “As the Coalition has to renew many spaces, always generates noise with this or with some internal complaint, to win places. But I don’t see her showing up, “speculates a former official.

Pichetto and Carrió, in the 2019 campaign. Rionegrino and Chaqueña, ask that they not be ruled out for the Buenos Aires election.

The other moved to the province of Buenos Aires could be Miguel Pichetto, until 2019 national senator for Río Negro and even candidate for governor in 2015. Mauricio Macri’s running mate has been promoting the consolidation of an opposition Republican Peronism, in tandem with the former mayor Joaquin de la Torre.

But for now the group shows more will than definitions: they flirt with other ex-Kirchnerist PJs like Florencio Randazzo and do the math to see if it is convenient to be the Peronist leg of Together for Change or to take votes from the Government “on the outside”. The Peronist Emilio Monzó, on the other hand, it is also annotated (and even already pastes posters) but to go “inside”.

Posters of Emilio Monzó in the Province. The former head of Deputies also signs up for a 2021 candidacy.

Another rarity in Buenos Aires is the decision of Nicolas Massot to run for Tigre, despite the fact that he was born in Bahía Blanca and led the PRO deputies bloc until 2019 as a representative of the province of Córdoba.

Three years ago Massot moved to Tigre and announced that he wants to compete for the mayor’s office in 2023. In that plan, he does not rule out a candidacy for councilor this year. He will have to confront or agree with Facundo Cernadas, the actor who put Macri there a while ago and consolidated himself as a benchmark of the space.

Frigerio entrerriano and ¿Macri from Cordoba?

Another candidacy launched is that of Rogelio Frigerio in Entre Ríos. Former Buenos Aires legislator, he sounded for the City in 2019, but he has decided to go to compete in the province of which he is in political charge in the PRO since 2013.

Although he was born in Buenos Aires, the former Interior Minister has fields in Entre Ríos, inherited from his grandfather, and he spent a good part of his childhood there. Like many, his final goal would be to run for governor in 2023, with scale in 2021. It works in an agreement with Atilio Benedetti, a local reference of the UCR.

Rogelio Frigerio, on a walk in Entre Ríos for the 2019 election. He wants to run in the province this year.

More against nature seems the version that places Mauricio Macri in Córdoba. Those who promote him imagine that he will play there as a local: it is perhaps the most anti-Kirchnerist province in the country and where the former president swept both in 2015 and 2019.

But wasn’t Macri born in Tandil and did his career in the City? Some political professional recalled that he has family businesses with domicile in Córdoba or if not, something will be found. For now, when he passed through the district days ago, the former president supported former Tourism Minister Gustavo Santos to head the senators’ ballot. It will not be that simple: at least a couple of radicals -Mario Negri and Rodrigo de Loredo- and Luis Juez have a different opinion.

