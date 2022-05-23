Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Secretary of Welfare of the Government of Mexico Region 01 of Ahome continues with the dispersion of cards for beneficiaries and beneficiaries of the Wellness Programs For Older Adults and People with Permanent Disabilities in the municipality of Ahome.

The beneficiaries of the same ejido, the Ejido Benito Juárez and the Ejido Plan de San Luis must go to the Ejido Plan de Ayala.

In Tabelojeca, the plastics will be delivered to beneficiaries of this town, as well as to the people who benefit from these programs belonging to the Ejido Tosalibampo and Bolsa de Tosalibampo Uno y Dos.

Likewise, in The Mochis The dispersion of cards also continues at the Aurelio Rodríguez Ituarte Sports City, where they must go on the day specified in the table attached to this statement, according to the first letter of the first surname of the beneficiaries.

All beneficiaries of the PAM and PCD programs who will receive a bank card from Banco del Bienestar are asked to bring the following documents:

– Original and 2 copies of your valid electronic card

– 1 copy of your birth certificate

– 1 copy of your CURP

– 1 copy of your recent proof of address