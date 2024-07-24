Delivery Much wants to open 50 more digital franchises in the state, where it already has 16 franchisors

The net Delivery Much wants to increase the number of franchises in Santa Catarina after receiving an investment of R$4 million from Nexponinvestment company of NSC Communication. The projection is that the network will reach 50 new franchisees in the State by 2025.

The contribution was in media for equitythat is, a communications company gives advertising space in exchange for part of the equity in a startup. With the agreement, Delivery Much expects that the media assets of the affiliate of the TV Globo in Santa Catarina, help with its expansion.

The network of delivery It is aimed at cities in the interior, where large delivery apps are less present. Delivery Much is in 14 states. In Santa Catarina, there are 16 franchisees.

The application has 10,000 registered establishments and 4 million users. To start a Delivery Much franchise, the initial investment is R$18,000. According to the company, this amount includes the franchise fee and marketing fee for launching the operation.

Franchisees are supported by business consultants who work with the franchisee on a daily basis. The consulting service is free and included in the purchase of the Delivery Much franchise.

According to Delivery Much CEO, Pedro Judacheskithe partnership with the communications group will be orchestrated with the marketing and commercial operation to strengthen the brand.

“Our app was born in the countryside and we still maintain this culture of doing business today: being present, talking face to face and closely monitoring the partner store”says the CEO.

Nexpon’s investment is Delivery Much’s 4th, having already received investment from Novitá Aceleradora de Investimentos and, in 2021, went through rounds from Stone.

Delivery Much was incubated in UFSM (Federal University of Santa Maria) for 13 years, in Santa Maria (RS), and moved its headquarters to Florianópolis (SC) in 2018.