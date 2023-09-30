admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/30/2023 – 13:32

This Friday, the 29th, after a delivery man reported on social media that he had suffered an attack during his workday, a group of delivery men gathered to protest in front of the building where the attacker was, on Peixoto Gomide street, in the neighborhood dos Jardins, in São Paulo. According to the Military Police, around ten people vandalized the building’s entrance, made of glass.

The delivery man allegedly attacked says he was working on the night of Thursday, 28th, when, as he passed along the sidewalk in front of the building and activated his bicycle horn, he was targeted by a man with an “ugly face”. When asking the reason for the negative reaction, the delivery man was encouraged by the man to get closer and then attacked by him.

“I’ve been working since morning. I don’t mess with anyone. I walked on the sidewalk and pressed the bike’s horn. Then, the guy was with his ‘girl’, he looked at me with an ugly face, like, to say: ‘I’m more masculine’, if he appears to the woman. I asked: ‘bro, why do you look ugly? I just pressed the horn and passed by,’” says the delivery man in a video shared on delivery man profiles on Instagram.

“He already got in my face. He didn’t even have time to take his hand off the handlebars,” says the delivery man. In the video, he appears with his face bleeding and shows the facade of the building the man entered after attacking him, calling other delivery men to provide support.

According to the Military Police, no police reports were made about the case – neither by the attacked delivery man nor by the building, as it had been vandalized. The police were only called to respond to the vandalism when it was occurring, around 4pm, on Friday.

“(We) were informed that around 10 people were damaging the gate of a condominium. As soon as they noticed the arrival of the vehicle, the group dispersed”, says the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat.