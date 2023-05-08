Thanks to social networks, heartbreaking stories have been released that touch the most sensitive fibers of Internet users, to the point of stealing a tear, and this time was no exception, since the scene of a delivery man moved everyone.

The delivery man narrated that a client did not come because of the order he made in rappi, for this reason, he decided to make a noble gesture with which he paralyzed the TikTok social network, since it gave away food to homeless seniors

It was through the digital platform owned by the Chinese company By.teDance, where the user identified as ‘@bad_jeims’, in a recording of almost 3 minutes, showed that he was waiting for a consumer, but when he did not arrive, he did something unusual that returned trend.

The viral case that travels the Internet caused a great impact because the young delivery man began to narrate that at almost 1 in the morning, he took the last order before going home to rest, what surprised him was that: “arrive at 1.10 at the client’s home, writes to the application chat and did not respond, I called him like 23 times and he didn’t answer, I rang the bell many times and he didn’t answer either.

After waiting 30 minutes in the area, he contacted Rappi support, they asked him to wait another 10 minutes to contact the client.

At 2 in the morning, they told him that returned the order the next day or he would have to pay for it, which is why the man decided to do something with the food that moved everyone: “food goes badthen I remembered that in the basket, located in Av las Torres San Luis lived two grandparents, senior citizens who slept in a small hut “.

For this reason, by showing, during the clip, that he delivered the order to some elderly people in a street situation, he immediately generated thousands of reactions.

However, the young man stressed that he recorded the scene to make visible those who need it the most: “I hope that with this video will touch your heart and you can give them some fruit or food or clothes, they are very polite and they will receive it, blessings and share”