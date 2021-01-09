The Antitrust Authority in South Korea (KFTC) has approved the takeover of the food supplier Woowa by Delivery Hero. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

However, the authority made it a condition that the DAX group had to sell its South Korea subsidiary Yogiyo in order to avoid a dominant position. According to calculations by the KFTC, both delivery services together would have a market share of 97 percent.

The cartel guards argue, The takeover also makes sense under the condition that the aim is to combine Delivery Hero’s technology with Woowa’s marketing. For a long time, Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Östberg had blocked the sale of the South Korea subsidiary. Now he agreed to the deal subject to conditions. In addition to South Korea, Östberg plans to combine the Delivery Hero and Woowa businesses in Singapore.



Progress: Delivery Hero has made strategic progress in Asia, albeit with some compromises. Share is very expensive, but worth holding.

Recommendation: observe



Target price: 135.00 euros



Stop rate: 98.00 euros