Malcolm sounds upset on the phone. His friend and colleague has been in the hospital since Saturday, he says. He had a motorbike accident while delivering a meal order in Doha, the capital of Qatar. “He’s in very critical condition,” says Malcolm. He actually has a different name, the name was changed to protect him. His employer was hardly interested in the accident. It is a subcontractor for the food ordering service Talabat. Similar to the parcel industry, he usually does not hire his drivers himself.

Talabat is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Berlin M-Dax group Delivery Hero and is considered a profit maker within the group. The ordering and delivery company, founded in Kuwait in 2004, has been part of Delivery Hero for almost 8 years and is represented in Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan. Talabat is considered the leading platform for online food ordering in the Middle East, long one of the few regions where Delivery Hero was in the black. It’s actually a success story for the company, which intends to generate group-wide profits for the first time in its history this year.