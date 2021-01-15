Delivery Hero shares (DHER.DE) rallied on Friday after the bearish momentum subsided the day before yesterday and the 3-period RSI signaled an oversold market condition for the first time since November 24th. The share has corrected around 13% from its all-time high a week ago. The chart remains fragile, however, so that a test of the upper limit of the overriding upward trend channel at 122 euros cannot be ruled out. A rise above the support zone at € 132, which was undershot on Wednesday, could in turn confirm a reversal.

Delivery Hero stock has paused its correction, so investors should look for any reversal or confirmation signals in shorter time frames. Source: xStation 5

Maximilian Wienke

Market analyst at XTB

