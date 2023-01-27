Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

A food delivery driver disrupted a basketball game. © Screenshot / ESPN+

As a food deliverer, you have to take orders almost everywhere. In the USA, a supplier didn’t stop at a basketball game. With consequences.

Munich/Chicago – Food delivery people have anything but easy work. No matter which one weather they are on the move: the suppliers have to deliver the order to the customer quickly and while it is still warm. Yet Snow chaos also caused a well-known food supplier to have to stop his service. Otherwise, the job is only complete if the delivery is on time, as requested by the customer, and ideally it will be rewarded with a positive rating.

Apparently, a food supplier in the USA was also hoping for that. But the place where he was supposed to deliver his delivery was no ordinary one. The meal was ordered in Chicago for the local Loyola Ramblers college basketball game. And so the strange food delivery took its course – with consequences.

US food supplier runs onto basketball court and causes disruption – “Who does he deliver what to?”

In the middle of the Ramblers’ game against the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday (January 25), the game had to be stopped abruptly. For a crazy reason: The supplier didn’t want to deliver the delivery somewhere in the sports hall – but in the middle of the field. He entered the field on the sidelines a few meters from the game. He almost collided with a couple of players who were fighting for the ball at the three-point line. One of the referees noticed the “intruder” and started waving his right arm frantically.

The referee’s request to leave the basketball court immediately did not impress the supplier. He held up the food bag and looked for the customer who’d ordered the basketball game meal. The broadcasting TV station ESPN+ caught the scene in the picture. The two commentators were taken completely by surprise by the unusual delivery of food. “Who is he delivering what to?” asked one, stunned by the bizarre situation. “The referee,” his colleague replied, amused, and assumed he must have received some food from McDonald’s for refreshment.

Uber Eats delivery man walks onto field during basketball game – ‘He did his job well’

One of the ESPN+ commentators thought he spotted an Uber Eats badge on the supplier – which colleagues on the sidelines confirmed, according to him. A journalist of Pittsburgh Post Gazette later stated that a fan must have placed the food order. This was apparently later shown on the video screen in the sports hall.

The basketball teams apparently took the crazy situation, including the game interruption, with humor. “The craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot. And joked: “The guy had a job to do. He did his job well.” Maybe that’s why he felt like joking because his team won the game 72:58 in the end.

Some time ago, a food supplier in Germany caused a strange scene. The Lieferando messenger preferred to take the bus for his delivery. (kh)