Drivers in the eastern region have complained about wrong behaviors committed by drivers of motorcycles intended for home delivery “Delivery”, stressing that sudden stops, wrong overtaking and lack of attention while driving are the most prominent wrong behaviors committed by the “Delivery” driver on the roads, pointing to an increase in the number of “Deliveries”. » on the roads in an unprecedented way and committing violations in order to speed up the delivery of requests, which puts their lives at risk.

They pointed out that the “Delivery” drivers are committing traffic violations that endanger their lives and the lives of road users, as a result of the increased dependence of takeaway restaurants or shops on home delivery of meals, and motivating motorcyclists working for them with financial rewards for the speedy delivery of orders to customers.

They emphasized that the expansion of reliance on the “Delivery” in delivering orders extended to the delivery of medicines, flowers, household supplies and cleaning tools, and made motorcycles spread on all roads in abundance, demanding that the requirements for a motorcycle license be raised and that the license not be given until after the license applicants undergo courses. Traffic awareness.

For his part, the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, Colonel Saleh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Dhanhani, confirmed the increase in the number of motorcycles in the emirate with the increase in delivery companies, pointing to the monitoring of negative behaviors of motorcyclists who are not committed to traffic safety procedures, and traffic rules. In not sticking to the lane, passing suddenly and making wrong turns.

He pointed out that motorcycles do not constitute a slave to the traffic authorities, as they are violated by traffic and traffic laws and seized, as is the case with vehicles, explaining that the majority of complaints received by the administration are individual and are dealt with immediately if the motorcycle driver violates traffic requirements, adding that the last three years have witnessed an increase A large number of motorbike drivers’ licenses.

In addition, a resident of Fujairah, Ahmed Muhammad Al-Yamahi, said that the “delivery” bikes have increased significantly over the past few years as a result of the total reliance on them by people and the expansion of the activity of shops and restaurants that use this type of delivery service, in addition to competition for speed. The request arrived at the homes, calling on the driving schools to raise the traffic culture for those who are about to obtain licenses, while urging them to follow the traffic laws that preserve their lives and the lives of road users.

He added that a large number of restaurants or companies motivate their workers to quickly deliver orders through financial rewards based on the number of orders delivered during working hours, which prompts delivery drivers to commit traffic violations in order to be able to obtain financial incentives.

And the citizen Juma Saeed Al Zaabi supported him in the opinion, saying that he suffers from the sudden stop of the motorcycle or its wrong overtaking, especially since some of them are busy with their phones to track the map that shows the customer’s house and the time it takes for his arrival, which makes him completely absent from the road, and his only focus is on delivering the request as quickly as possible. .

He added that some cyclists put their lives at risk as a result of wrong behavior, and overtaking between vehicles to shorten the time.

Citizen Reem Abdullah Al-Hammadi suggested involving the community in evaluating the leadership of the “Delivery” grades, and placing a sticker on the food preservation box showing the contact number in order to evaluate their leadership, stressing that she communicates directly with the local taxi companies when she finds wrong behavior from the drivers of these companies and they are made aware to avoid Accidents occur, stressing the need to deepen the traffic culture of motorcyclists, by educating them about traffic and then controlling their behavior by issuing traffic violations for people who do not comply with the required traffic instructions.

Enhance traffic safety

The Fujairah Police General Command stated that it is making extensive efforts to enhance traffic safety for motorcycle users, with the aim of making roads safer by establishing the principles of traffic culture with a number of traffic awareness programs targeting motorcyclists dedicated to delivering takeaway meals and orders to homes, in addition to raising the level of awareness And their traffic awareness of the importance of adhering to the necessary instructions.