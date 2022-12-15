An interesting look at how working with the Amazon Rivian delivery van is done.

Here in the Netherlands, it is mainly regular company cars that are used to deliver packages. A Mercedes Sprinter, an Opel Vivaro, a Renault Trafic. You know them. In the United States, Amazon has partnered with Rivian to build special delivery vans. The idea is not entirely new. For example, DHL also has its own bus.

However, Amazon’s Rivian delivery van is brand new and a delivery driver has shared his first day of work on YouTube. It is a nice insight to see how the American van is liked.

The Rivian delivery van was announced in 2020 and is from and for Amazon. The American e-commerce company has ordered 100,000 units of this electric commercial vehicle. The design is completely focused on the (safe) delivery of packages. For example, the van comes with cameras all around to keep an eye on all blind spots for any traffic or bystanders.

The video of the Friday Adventure Club on YouTube provides an entertaining insight. It’s something different than a frustrated Dutch parcel deliverer who goes through the residential area much too fast with a screeching diesel, isn’t it.

This article Delivery driver shares experience with the Amazon Rivian delivery van appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Delivery #driver #shares #experience #Amazon #Rivian #delivery #van