This delivery person at Schiphol took the ‘I’m leaving’ program very literally.

You sometimes hear agents say that ‘no day is the same’. In the case of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee at Schiphol, we can believe that one hundred percent. Because what they experienced there last night is very bizarre.

A parcel deliverer stopped with his bus full of parcels on the taxiway at Schiphol. He left the Mercedes Sprinter and walked into the airport. There he checked in for a flight and left for the northern sun by plane. The keys were still in the company car and even the engine was still running.

The Marechaussee immediately started an investigation, which also involved a sniffer dog. A revolving bus full of packages at an airport simply raises questions. After the search, there were no suspicious packages in the bus. Apparently the driver had ‘spontaneously’ taken off with the plane.

According to the Marechaussee, the owner of the courier company also reacted with surprise to the news. The employee had not informed the company of his sudden departure. After the Marechaussee’s investigation was completed, the courier company came to collect the bus. So if you didn’t receive your package yesterday in the Haarlemmermeer region, maybe this was the reason..

The Marechaussee was able to see on camera images how the parcel deliverer got off the bus, walked into the airport, checked in and took off with the plane. His identity is therefore known. Upon a possible return to Schiphol, the delivery person will be waiting for the necessary questions.

Photo credit: marechaussee_schiphol via Instagram

This article Delivery driver leaves bus with engine running at Schiphol and takes plane appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Delivery #driver #leaves #bus #engine #running #Schiphol #takes #plane