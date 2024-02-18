Foreign Policy: F-16 fighters may be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in June 2024

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may receive F-16 fighters in June 2024. The deadline for the delivery of aircraft was announced by the head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense Arvydas Anusauskas, his quotes Foreign Policy.

According to the Lithuanian politician, the fact that Ukraine will be able to see new fighters in the summer is indicated by a schedule confirmed by EU officials at a security conference in Munich.

Earlier, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, admitted that Kyiv would not be able to accept F-16 fighters, even if they were transferred by European allies. The country lacks the infrastructure necessary to maintain aircraft, and there are no pilots capable of operating this equipment. At the same time, fighters refuse to be stationed at bases and airfields of NATO countries, he said.

As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted, the supply of American-made F-16 aircraft to Ukraine is not capable of radically changing the situation on the battlefield. The new equipment will not be a “silver bullet,” but trained pilots “and well-equipped F-16s will significantly enhance Ukraine’s combat capabilities,” he promised.