Delivery Club, the largest food delivery service in Russia, will hide customer numbers for couriers in the app, reports TASS…

According to the news agency, the company is currently working on updating the application for couriers, which will make their interaction with customers anonymous. It is expected that customer phone numbers will soon no longer be visible to delivery staff.

Previously, a client complained about the behavior of one of the company’s couriers. According to the girl, the Delivery Club employee, after delivery, suggested that she “spend time together.” In the support service, the client was then offered a promotional code for 200 rubles as compensation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin shared his views on the problem of personal data protection. The Prime Minister is convinced that the user must make his own decision on access to personal data.