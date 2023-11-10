Delivery asks | How does an electric car survive in the freezing cold? Tell HS what you’ve always wanted to know about electric cars

What stupid question have you always wanted to ask about electric cars? Answer HS’s survey.

How can an all-electric car survive in the freezing cold? How long does it take to charge an electric car? What is the etiquette at a crowded public car charging station? What are kilowatts and kilowatt hours?

Electric cars are becoming more common, but the terms and practices are completely foreign to many. In addition, winter is ahead, the arrival of which worries new electric car drivers.

Automotive experts answer readers’ smart questions about electric cars HS’s Sähköautosuora on Tuesday the 14th.

The CEO of Autotuojat ja teollisuus ry will be in the live broadcast starting at 11 o’clock on our website Tero KallioAutoliito’s training manager Teppo Vesalainen and Latauskartta.fi board member Kirsi Immonen.

Rock knows the big trends, the logic of the automotive industry and the price development of cars. Will every car in the future be electric or not and how much will they cost?

For more than a couple of decades, Vesalainen has been training Finnish drivers to drive different vehicles, in varying conditions. He knows what a motorist should take into account when switching from a combustion engine car user to an electric car user or when moving in traffic with an electric car in general.

What does the propulsion breakthrough look like from the perspective of an enthusiastic electric car driver? Immonen follows what people who have switched to electric cars are thinking behind the wheel at the grassroots level.

The broadcast is hosted by HS’s car producer Esa Juntunen.

Below with the form you can leave questions in advance. The dumber the question, the better! We try to answer as many of them as possible in the broadcast.