The assessment among companies like iFood and Rappi is that the cost would lead them to close their activities

Delivery apps classify the possibility of paying a minimum of R$25 per hour worked to delivery people as “unacceptable”. The assessment among companies such as iFood and Rappi is that the cost would lead them to close their activities, as found by the Power360.

iFood alone would have around 500 thousand delivery people affected. There are also questions regarding the social security contribution that would be levied on companies (20%), which would not count towards the worker's retirement.

There have been several negotiations since the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) established a committee to discuss the regulation of application workers. The companies agreed to pay up to R$17 per hour worked, which did not please the delivery drivers. Currently, there is a transfer of R$6.50 per delivery.

There are complaints from companies regarding the conduct of negotiations by Minister Luiz Marinho (Labor and Employment), as found by the Power360. The impasse prevented an agreement.

A new round of negotiations must be carried out within 30 days with the tripartite table. With the refusal of delivery apps, the government focused on the situation of drivers for apps like Uber and 99.

On Monday (March 4), at 3pm, Lula signs the message sending the bill to regulate work using people transport apps to the National Congress. The ceremony will be held at Planalto and will feature Marinho.

O Power360 had access to the draft, which includes:

minimum remuneration of R$32.09 per hour worked;

social security contribution of 27.5%, of which 7.5% would be collected from the worker and 20% from companies.

The rule would take effect 90 days after approval.

O Power360 He contacted the Ministry of Labor to see if it had anything to say about the issue, but there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.