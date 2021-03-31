Two delivery men in central London on March 26. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

Deliveroo shares plunged as much as 30% in its trading debut on Wednesday, slashing more than 2 billion pounds (2.35 billion euros) from the multinational’s valuation, a blow to the food delivery group and to the market. Londoner. In a matter of two hours, the value of the company, which also operates in Spain, has stabilized at 3 pounds per share (3.52 euros), 23% below expectations.

The mediatic IPO, the largest on the London market in a decade, had even been hailed by the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, who had called the offer a “true British technology success story” as it could clear the way for more fast-growing tech companies’ IPOs. Bloomberg has described the stock market fiasco as “the worst performance in decades” of a great premiere in the UK market.

The debut had already been overshadowed in recent days by the fact that some of the largest British investment firms had declined to invest in Deliveroo, citing concerns about the working conditions of their couriers and the dual-class share structure chosen for its IPO, which gives greater control to William Shu, co-founder of the company.

Despite Deliveroo’s claim that its UK couriers earn more than £ 10 an hour on average for the time they spend ordering, and £ 13 at peak times, an investigation published last week by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism suggests because more than half of its cyclists and motorists in that country earn less than those figures, and a third even less than 8.72 pounds, the minimum wage.

In Spain, the multinational has 2,500 self-employed distributors, according to its figures, and between 2017 and 2021 the Labor Inspectorate has claimed 2.8 million euros in unpaid Social Security contributions and has forcibly discharged 1,450 of its self-employed distributors.

The price of 3.9 pounds per share, a value that Deliveroo expected to achieve at its premiere, gave an overall valuation of 7.6 billion pounds (8.9 billion euros) to the delivery company, and was already in the lower part of the range raised by the multinational.

Within minutes of opening its stock market debut on Wednesday, Deliveroo lost 2.28 billion pounds of its value, which, according to a senior capital markets banker, will hurt the public offering market in Britain and Europe. “It is an extremely painful move in one of the most anticipated IPOs of the year,” he told Reuters, asking to remain anonymous.

Evolution of the value of Deliveroo shares. Bloomberg

The multinational’s stock market failure comes at a crucial moment for the company, just after its business experienced a boom in demand during the pandemic due to hourly restrictions in the hospitality industry and confinements. Despite the growth of its operations in 2020, Deliveroo posted strong 260 million euros, compared to losses of 369 million euros in 2019.

Added to this is a rise in US Treasury yields, which has made many tech stocks on both sides of the Atlantic less attractive in recent weeks. Investors are already beginning to question whether their valuations are inflated.

“This leads us to wonder how a company valued at 3 billion pounds in November, 5 billion in January, could magically be worth between 8 billion and 9 billion in March, especially when, according to its own statements, it potentially needed financing of emergency last year, “said Russ Mold, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, in a quote reported by Reuters.

The Deliveroo IPO, founded by William Shu in 2013, is the largest public offering for the sale of shares in London since Glencore in May 2011, and also the largest IPO of a technology company on the London Stock Exchange. London.

Major investors who stayed on the sidelines included Aberdeen Standard Life, Aviva, Legal & General Investment Management and M&G. “The number of institutions that lined up to say no [a Deliveroo] for environmental, social and corporate governance reasons, they always predicted a difficult debut, ”in the words of James Athey, chief investment officer at Aberdeen Standard Investments.