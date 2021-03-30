LONDON (Reuters) – Banks involved in the sale of food delivery company Deliveroo said today, Tuesday, that the company will price its initial public offering at 390 pence a share, at the lower end of the previously mentioned price range.

This points to a total valuation of 7.6 billion pounds ($ 10.46 billion), lower than initially expected, after a number of large UK fund managers said they would not participate, citing concerns about Its shareholding structure and business model based on temporary employment.

Book managers said the listing had been covered several times, and that the deal was expected to close by 12:00 GMT.

“Given the volatile global market conditions with regard to IPOs, Deliveroo chooses to pricing responsibly and at an entry point that enhances long-term value for new institutional and retail investors,” a Deleverro spokesman said.

The listing of the London-based company, which its chairman William Shaw founded in 2013, is set to be the largest initial public offering in London since Glencore’s IPO in May 2011.

Major investors, including Aberdeen Standard Life, Aviva, Legal & General Investment Management and M&G, have said they will abandon participation in the deal amid criticism of the company’s employee rights.

Some questioned whether the loss-making company could justify its valuation.