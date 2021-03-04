A Deliveroo delivery man. AFP

The food delivery company Deliveroo has chosen the London Stock Exchange for its future premiere on the stock markets, as reported by the company this Thursday in a statement. According Financial times, which cites sources familiar with the negotiation, the firm points to a price of up to 10 billion dollars (about 8.3 billion euros). If so, it would be the most valuable entry to the London market in years. In a previous operation for private financing, Deliveroo has already been valued at around 8.1 billion euros.

The decision to debut in London comes shortly after a report commissioned by the UK Finance Ministry was released recommending that dual shareholding structures be allowed. This formula, common in the United States, allows companies to have different classes of shares, which gives them the ability to give each one different voting rights. This modality is used mainly with some startups technological, so that the founders maintain control of the company even if they do not have the majority of the shares.

Deliveroo, for its part, has already explained that its future exit to the markets will be with this type of dual structure. Thus, the founder and CEO of the company, Will Shu, will have “stability to make decisions that allow the company to execute its long-term strategic vision.”

Despite this, this shareholding structure will be limited in time, according to the company, which has set that maximum period of three years. After that time, Deliveroo will adopt a traditional structure with only one type of actions. UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the news of the firm’s arrival on the UK markets in a note: “It’s great that they have made the decision to go public on the London Stock Exchange. Deliveroo has created thousands of jobs and is a true British tech success story. “

The company, for its part, has advanced that it plans to expand its activity, both in the delivery of food purchases at home. Also with restaurants that do not have space to eat in person, those that only operate with home delivery, known as ghost restaurants.

In addition, it includes data from a recent report published by Capital Economics which highlights that Deliveroo is responsible for the creation of 46,700 jobs in the United Kingdom, including 38,300 in the restaurant and hospitality sector since its foundation in 2013. In These numbers are not included for self-employed delivery men.

According to the latest available accounts, Deliveroo lost 318 million pounds (367 million euros) in 2019, a third more than the previous year. Its revenue was up 62% to 772 million pounds, with a gross profit margin of around 24%. The company’s data improved last year due to the pull in demand for food delivery due to the pandemic.

Just Eat Takeaway.com, Deliveroo’s closest European rival, is currently valued at £ 10.1 billion (about € 11.7 billion) on the FTSE 100. However, Financial times explains that a source close to the company warned that the volatility of the stock market in recent days could still reduce the price at which its shares are offered to investors, a process that is expected to begin in the coming weeks.