The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority emphasized the importance of preserving water resources in light of the scarcity of renewable resources by ensuring optimal utilization of them, and avoiding wrong practices that exacerbate the problem of wasting water and depleting its resources.

She said that she is working to implement many projects and initiatives in coordination with strategic partners to raise the efficiency of water use in agriculture and reduce environmental impacts resulting from misuse of water, in addition to managing water resources in an integrated manner. Of 4000 farms by the end of 2021, which will contribute to increasing cultivated areas and enhancing the sustainability of the agricultural sector, in addition to other projects related to calculating the quantities of water used in agriculture according to the types of crops.





