The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in cooperation with the Initiatives Committee of the President of the State, called on those entitled to the last batch of housing units in Mohammed bin Zayed City in Al-Hail area in Fujairah, to attend the lottery for the delivery of their new homes, within the last phase of the city housing delivery, which targeted 1100 houses, in a room Fujairah Trade and Industry, which will take place over three days, starting next Sunday.

The Ministry called on the beneficiaries of the last batch to bring the ID and the original registration summary, and the presence of the person concerned only, provided that he has a recent negative test result for the Corona virus, or he has obtained two doses of the vaccine, taking into account the time commitment according to the precautionary measures.

The Ministry noted that during the distribution process, it will take into account the social cohesion and family kinship of the beneficiaries, so that the homes of widows and divorced women are located near the homes of their families and relatives, and the homes of brothers, relatives or in-laws are close together, in order to preserve the bonds of family relations.

The Ministry, in cooperation with the initiatives of His Highness the President of the State, completed the delivery of the new housing minutes for the second batch of housing beneficiaries, during the past month, with 200 dwellings out of 1,100 homes, whose total cost amounts to one billion and 400 million dirhams, as it included Mohammed Bin Zayed City. Residential properties in Fujairah are residential properties, roads, service lands, and green spaces, in addition to vital facilities such as schools, mosques, health clinics, parks and shops, in addition to a cultural community center, men’s council, and an amusement park.

The establishment of the city embodies the visions of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister Minister of Presidential Affairs, to achieve citizen stability, which is a priority, and to enhance stability and social security for citizen families, by harnessing all available capabilities and resources to meet their needs.

The total areas of residential real estate in the city are 950 thousand and 400 square meters, the road area is 361 thousand and 895 square meters, the external floor areas reach 258 thousand and 840 square meters, while the green areas in it reach 40 thousand and 281 square meters, and it includes service land On an area of ​​297,625 square meters.

The housing units consist of 300 villas in five-bedroom category, 700 villas in four-bedroom category, and 100 villas for widows and limited number of families, which aim to alleviate the financial burdens of the citizen, especially those with limited income.

1100

Villa, the number of housing units in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Al Hail, Fujairah.





