The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority has completed connecting electricity to 12 new mosques in various areas in the city of Sharjah, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, with a load of 2,648 megawatts. Electricity has also been delivered to two mosques in the city of Khor Fakkan and one mosque in the city of Kalba, according to the best specifications that take into account security procedures. And safety so that citizens and residents can perform prayers and rebuild mosques.

Engineer Ahmed Al Bass, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, said that the Authority attaches importance to delivering services to all mosques in Sharjah after completing construction and connection procedures, under direct instructions from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

He stressed that the delivery of services to mosques is carried out in continuous cooperation and coordination between the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority and the Department of Islamic Affairs, to provide the best services to the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah, develop work mechanisms and systems, and raise levels of awareness and guidance in the use of resources.

He explained that the new mosques are distributed in several areas in the city of Sharjah, including: Al Khan, New Khan 2, Al Ruqayba 7, Al Zubair, Al Falaj, Al Mawridah 2, Al Mawridah 5, Al Nahda, Al Waha/Juwaiza, Muwailih commercial area.

For his part, Engineer Yousef Muhammad Abdullah Al Hammadi, Acting Director of Kalba Administration, confirmed that the Authority is keen to provide services in all regions of the emirate, and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, services were delivered to a new mosque in the Al Bardi area.

For his part, Engineer Saud Abdulaziz, Director of the Khor Fakkan Administration at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, indicated that services had been connected to two mosques: the first, the Mariah Al-Qibtiyya Mosque in the Al-Madifi 4 area, and the second, the Thabet Bin Al-Dahdah Mosque in the Al-Harrai area, stressing that the delivery of electrical current to the new mosques was done according to the best standards and specifications. And with the efforts of the distinguished work teams from the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.