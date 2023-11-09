A statement by the agency said that the delivery of supplies and medicines took place “despite the enormous risks to which our health personnel and partners are exposed, due to the ongoing bombing operations in Gaza.”

The statement continued: “This is only the second time that life-saving supplies have been delivered to the hospital, since the start of the escalation in hostilities and the imposition of a complete siege on Gaza, as the organization delivered medical supplies to the hospital amid a deteriorating state of insecurity on October 24 last year.”

The agency added: “Despite welcoming the supplies, the quantities we delivered are not at all sufficient to meet the enormous needs in the Gaza Strip, and the medical conditions in Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the Strip and one of the oldest Palestinian health institutions, are catastrophic.”

“At the present time, there is only one bed for approximately every two patients, and the emergency department and hospital wards are also crowded with injured and patients in need of treatment, which forces doctors and medical workers to treat them in the hospital corridors, on the ground, and outside,” according to UNRWA.

The statement concluded: “The number of injured people increases every hour, while patients suffer excruciating pain that can be avoided as a result of the exhaustion of medicines and anesthesia. In addition, tens of thousands of displaced people have sought safety and shelter in the hospital’s parking lot and in its other courtyards.”