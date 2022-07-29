DAt present, two weapon systems are of particular use to the Ukrainians in the fight against the Russian invaders: the self-propelled howitzer and the multiple rocket launcher. The war, five months after it began, has turned into an artillery duel on most sectors of the front. With the modern tube and rocket artillery from the west, the Ukrainian armed forces can not only effectively fight the numerically superior Russian gun units, but also supply routes, ammunition depots and command centers far behind the main battle line.

This explains why the Ukrainian troops rejoiced when the first seven Type 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany and the Netherlands finally arrived at the front. And why the Ukrainians then apparently shot what the barrel held with the howitzers. But everything has its price, in this case rapid wear and tear. The repair of the guns will take longer, depending on the spare parts situation and where the repairs can be carried out.

The federal government is silent

In the short term, only the delivery of more howitzers could compensate for the failure. The hundred copies that Kyiv ordered from the manufacturer in Germany have yet to be produced, which won’t happen overnight; the first will drive out of the hall next year at the earliest. The federal government has so far been so adamant about the construction it has approved, as if it could prevent Putin from getting wind of the matter.

On the other hand, Berlin has now publicly announced that it will supply unarmed bridge-laying tanks: 16 “Biber” will go to the Ukraine, most of them, however, not until next year. The makeshift bridges would not only carry the self-propelled howitzer, but also the Leopard battle tank, which Putin’s invading army would have to fear even more. But that’s exactly why people in Berlin shy away from the idea of ​​delivering it to the Ukrainians.