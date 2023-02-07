WARPE: deliveries of salmon fish species from Russia to China have doubled

The supply of salmon fish species (including salmon, chum salmon, pink salmon, etc.) from Russia to China almost doubled in 2022, to 73,800 tons, compared to the year before. They write about it Vedomosti with reference to the data of the All-Russian Association of Fishermen (VARPE).

In monetary terms, exports soared 2.5 times, to $249.9 million. The increase in external shipments occurred against the backdrop of a reduction in production volumes. As a result of the salmon fishing season, 271,000 tons of fish were caught in 2022, and 539,000 tons in 2021.

In September, the Federal Agency for Fishery announced that due to the low production forecast, it could initiate export restrictions. This led to an increase in the cost of fish, but restrictions were not introduced.

Deliveries of Russian crab to China also increased (by 41 percent in physical terms). Significant markets — the US and Europe — were closed for Russian crab producers due to sanctions.

In the coming years, fish consumption in Russia against the backdrop of economic difficulties will decrease by five to seven percent, with the demand for salmon falling the most, according to experts from the National Rating Agency (NRA).