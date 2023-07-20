In May 2023, Russian gas supplies to China rose to a record 3.09 billion cubic meters

Russian gas exports to China in May 2023 reached a new all-time high. Deliveries increased to 3.09 billion cubic meters, this is the highest level in history, citing the PRC customs. Interfax.

Of the total volume of deliveries, almost two billion cubic meters entered China through the Power of Siberia highway. The remainder was shipped as liquefied natural gas (LNG).

By the end of spring, Russia had regained its status as China’s largest gas supplier, surpassing Australia (2.8 billion cubic meters) and Turkmenistan (2.7 billion cubic meters). In January-February, Russia was also the leader in terms of supplies, but in March-April, exports decreased due to planned maintenance work on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

In May, China set a historical record in terms of gas imports – 13.51 billion cubic meters of fuel were delivered to the country. The recovery of the Chinese economy has become one of the main factors in the dynamics of the global energy market. Almost half (5.76 billion cubic meters) the country received through gas pipelines, another 7.75 through LNG. At the same time, Australia (2.82 billion cubic meters) became the leader in terms of LNG supplies to China, Qatar was in second place (1.5 billion cubic meters), and Russia was in third (1.12 billion cubic meters, supplies increased by 65 percent).

In the first five months of 2023, Russia increased LNG exports to China by 66 percent compared to the beginning of 2022. The volume of deliveries amounted to 3.03 million tons. In total, from January to May, fuel worth $2.18 billion was exported to the country, which is 25.1 percent more than a year earlier.

Financial Times experts accused Beijing of deliberately delaying negotiations on the construction of the Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline from Russia. Negotiations on the project have been going on for more than a decade, but the agreements have not yet been signed, as China wants to achieve more favorable terms for the gas supply contract. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s recent visit to China also failed to get Beijing to make clear commitments to the pipeline, the paper said.