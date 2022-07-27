“Kommersant”: the supply of electronic equipment to Russia decreased by 3-4 times by the end of spring 2022

Large Russian electronics distributors are faced with a reduction in supplies due to Western sanctions. For some positions, their volumes decreased by 75 percent, writes newspaper “Kommersant”.

As Tatyana Skokova, distribution director of Merlion’s Broad Distribution Division, told the publication, “shelves in stores are already starting to empty”, primarily products from Apple and Samsung are in short supply. Smartphone shipments by the end of spring 2022 were down three to four times year-on-year, while laptop and PC shipments were down by up to 75 percent.

Company owners believe that a noticeable shortage of equipment in retail may begin in the fall. In turn, retailers continue to replenish stocks and expand the range. Experts note that no one except distributors will be able to finance such a volume of goods that would satisfy the demand of the whole country, since the scheme was worked out for a long time. “The processes have been worked out and developed for decades, they cannot be changed overnight,” the publication quotes the words of Andrey Tarasov, executive director of diHouse.

Sales of new smartphones in Russia in the second quarter of 2022 set an anti-record, being the lowest in the last five years, and many technology manufacturers refused to supply the country.