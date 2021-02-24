In a famous photograph by Julian Wasser, dating from 1963, we see her, perfectly naked, playing chess with Marcel Duchamp. Eve Babitz is 20 and already one of Hollywood’s hottest girls. Muse, muse and columnist of Los Angeles nights, she first made herself known by making album covers for groups like Buffalo Springfield or The Byrds. Before her 30th birthday, in 1972, she published her first book, Eve in Hollywood, a collection of autobiographical chronicles which appears today in France in a translation by the novelist Jakuta Alikavazovic. “Lightness, according to Babitz, is both a form of elementary courtesy and a healthy lifestyle. A discipline in every sense of the word, including artistic ”, she observes in the preface.

Born in 1943, she grew up in Hollywood in a family of artists. His father, a Jew of Russian origin, is a studio violinist, friend of the composer Igor Stravinsky, the godfather of Eve, and of his wife Véra. Her mother, an artist from Louisiana, takes her on her trips to Bunker Hill, a neighborhood populated by tramps and drunkards where she likes to draw houses. As a child, Eve bathes with her sister in the swimming pool of Bernard Herrmann, composer of Hitchcock’s film scores, sees actors and musicians parade who recount the end of Hollywood’s golden age. A saucy teenager, she loses her virginity the day she graduates six months early from high school, leading a discussion with the guidance counselor and a desperate attempt to wipe off the liquid that runs between her legs.

Between intimate memories and collective memory

Funny and lively, gifted with a fabulous sense of observation, Eve Babitz keeps her feet on the ground in all circumstances, in a world which has elevated appearance to the rank of supreme value. On her refrigerator, she posted this sentence from Cocteau: “The privileges of beauty are immense. “ Tall, with naturally straight hair, always struggling with a few extra pounds and her craving for potato salad, she observes the evanescent creatures, which open their veins at their first wrinkle, like the inhabitants of a foreign country. This does not prevent her from exploring the continent of men (very many) who want to sleep with her, to experiment with LSD and to get drunk on champagne (beer makes you fat). But his real addiction is the “taquitos”, much cheaper than heroin, found in the Mexican neighborhood of Olvera Street. What would have happened if Janis Joplin, who died of an overdose in a Los Angeles hotel room, had gone for taquitos instead of injecting herself with white on a depressed Sunday? The whole art of Eve Babitz lies in her ability to combine humor and depth, intimate memories and collective memory, to put celebrities, second-rate actors or college lolitas on the same level.

A pure product of the West Coast of the United States, she loves the flashy kitsch of Los Angeles, Sunset Boulevard and the flickering lights of Hollywood. With the exception of Rome and New York, where she spent a year freediving, she was never able to live elsewhere. Icon and memorialist, Eve Babitz is part of a mythical city whose legend she has helped write.

Eve in Hollywood

Eve Babitz, translated from english (United States) by Jakuta Alikavazovic

Threshold, 336 pages, 22.50 euros