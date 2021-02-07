The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 112 thousand and 521 doses during the past 24 hours, bringing the total of the doses it provided to four million and 313 thousand and 868 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution increased to 43.62 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to the country’s residents, citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce the number of infections and control the “Covid-19” virus. The Ministry has conducted 192,241 new examinations during the past 24 hours, as part of its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with Coronavirus, their contacts, and isolation. The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations contributed to the detection of 3093 new cases of the virus, bringing the total of registered cases to 326,495 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of seven people as a result of the repercussions of the injury, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 921 cases. The Ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all. The Ministry also announced the recovery of 4,678 new cases. Thus, the total number of recoveries is 305,759 cases.





