Deliver Us the Moon is a narrative game that focuses heavily on exploration and environmental puzzle solving. The title was released in 2020 for all platforms except Nintendo Switch. However, Deliver Us the Moon is now also available for the Big N’s hybrid platform, and we’re talking about this specific version in our review.

Our satellite

Deliver Us the Moon tells the story of an ordinary astronaut who is sent to the Moon to investigate some structures, since no signal of any kind is going to Earth anymore, as if they had been turned off by someone.

The problem is that without those structures the Earth’s energy could run out, and for this reason they decide to launch someone to be able to solve this problem and reconnecting the Earth and the Moon (and of course try to understand what happened, so it doesn’t happen again).

THE’start of the game is definitely slowtakes the right time to tell and put you in the right mood to experience this adventure in space. The gameplay is also divided into different sections, which they go from the first to the third person. For example, if you are in space, then the first person will be used, while if you have to walk on our satellite, then the third person will be set. Furthermore, this change It happens in certain points of Deliver Us the Moon, with the aim of making you better perceive the sensations that the developers have designed.

So we can say that Deliver us the Moon is a walking simulator? Absolutely not. Because during the adventure you will find yourself managing a robot that can be operated remotely, and above all you will have a small laser gun: both will have to be used to solve the environmental puzzles you will encounter. If at first they seem rather simple, in reality it will only be a way to get you used to the controls, since the ones that come after could make you rack your brains (without ever being frustrating); in fact, we can say out loud that the feeling that solving these puzzles gives you makes you want to go on and find out what happened.

So it’s not just a “walk to discover the story”, but the gameplay has a fundamental role in pushing us to go forward and “get the Moon back”. The only sore point it is the presence of QTE (Quick Time Event) that seem a bit inserted without really making sense. They are supposed to create tension and fear of the consequences if you make a mistake, but in reality it is very difficult to make a false step.

One element not to be underestimated for Deliver Us the Moon – like any game set in space – is the sound design. Which in this game gives its best, especially if played using headphones or earphones. The sound of footsteps manages to give the sensation of really being in space, especially when you switch to first person. And also the soundtracks are something that they manage to put you in the right mood to face the adventure and the puzzles without being constantly bombarded with music. This title respects the silence of space.

Unfortunately, when it comes to porting to the Switch, must Also accept compromisesespecially regarding some aspects of the game. What are we talking about?

Can the Nintendo Switch hold up?

The Nintendo Switch port of Deliver Us the Moon isn’t bad. Sure, the resolution is lower and some graphic elements are very sparse, like the shadows. But despite all this it gives a good feeling, and manages to give the best of itself. The real sore pointas often happens in these portings, is the version in portability. This is because the resolution, especially if you use a Switch Lite, becomes extremely low, and seeing the dynamic shadows completely “broken” it’s something that ruin the atmosphere made by the developers of KeokeN Interactive. An atmosphere that works, but it certainly makes you turn your nose up, because you have to look away from these problems.

These are impossible not to notice, especially in the case of large environments, which also make it difficult to notice some objects that are needed to complete the various environmental puzzles. So if you were thinking of buying it to play it on the go, know that it will most likely take you a little longer. For this reason we recommend you I highly recommend playing it, because it’s a must play if you’ve never played it, butn docked version.

All in all we can’t say that Deliver Us the Moon is a bad game, on the contrary. The main problem is the porting on Switch which prevents players from enjoy the adventure to the fullestespecially now that many are on vacation and have decided to play portable. So it’s better to wait and then enjoy this adventure with a pair of headphones and in docked version. Another very personal piece of advice we can give you is to play with the lights off, so you can immerse yourself even more in this game.