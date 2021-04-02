While we can already enjoy the early Games With God of this month of April, through the Microsoft Store We have heard about the new games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in April. At the moment we are still waiting for the revelation of the new titles that will come to the successful Microsoft service during this month, and while we know that NHL 21 will be one of them, now we have known that Deliver Us the Moon and 2 other games leave Xbox Game Pass in early April.

Many of you will like that some of these titles that we show you below are no longer accessible to Game Pass members either on PC or Console, but you already know that removing from the First Party titles, the rest of them only they are accessible for one season. Therefore, take advantage of these great games that we show you below since on April 15 they leave Xbox Game Pass. We remind you that a few hours ago it was revealed that FIFA 21 Coming to Xbox Game Pass with EA Play Coming Soon.

Deliver Us The Moon – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console

Deliver Us The Moon is a sci-fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future in which the Earth’s natural resources have been depleted. A lunar colony that provided a vital energy supply has ceased communications. They have sent an astronaut alone to the Moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. Will you save humanity or will you fall into oblivion in the dark abyss of space?

Roboto Cat – Xbox Game Pass PC and Console

Jump into the cozy interior of your armored mecca and embark on a perilous journey through an alien underworld full of cranky creatures and treacherous obstacles in a valiant attempt to save your captain, who has been stranded after his spaceship crashed. Tip-toe through the pleasant confines of your technological marvel and follow your feline instincts through narrow tunnels and mysterious pipelines to find new weapons and equipment. A great adventure awaits the most curious cats in Gato Roboto!

Wargroove – Xbox Game Pass Console and PC

Take to the battlefield with Wargroove, a strategy game for up to 4 players! Choose your commander and kill your rivals in this turn-based war. Design and share your own maps, scenes and campaigns thanks to simple editors and comprehensive customization tools.