Deliver Us Mars was postponed to the 2023specifically the game will be available starting from February 2, 2023: has revealed the development team, KeokeN Interactive, explaining the reasons why it was necessary to make this decision.

Announced with a trailer at the Future Games Show 2022, Deliver Us Mars was supposed to make its debut on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One on September 27, but the authors have understood that it is theirs. more ambitious project and that more time was therefore needed.

“It is important to us that this experience occurs in the best possible conditions at launch,” the study wrote. “With that in mind, we all set out together to make the difficult decision to move the release date to February 2, 2023 in order to make sure Deliver Us Mars lives up to expectations.”

“While we are aware that this news may upset you, we are thrilled that you will be able to experience the challenges of Mars, traverse a hostile environment and discover the secrets of the ARKs. Your patience will allow us to offer you the best possible game.”

KeokeN Interactive finally announced that Deliver Us Mars will be shown with a new trailer during Gamescom 2022, specifically on August 24th.