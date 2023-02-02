Deliver Us Mars and finally available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S, as the launch trailer reminds us, full of gameplay sequences that speak to the story it tells.

Deliver Us Mars is essentially a title narrative in which we follow the story of Kathy Johanson and her search for the truth about the fate of her father, who fled with three Arks that could save the earth.

If you want more informationread our review of Deliver Us Mars, where we wrote:

Deliver Us Mars is an adventure worth experiencing, net of perhaps excessive linearity and some imperfections probably due to the enormous ambition to tell a story that goes from Earth to Mars, without making too many compromises. In its playful essentiality it still manages to be very effective, despite relegating the player to a fairly marginal position. After all, even games considered beacons of the medium do it, so why blame KeokeN? If you are intrigued by the idea of ​​experiencing a science fiction story centered on the relationship between a father and his daughter, then put on a helmet because a rocket is about to take off.