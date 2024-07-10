Deliver Us Home Kickstarter Campaign is almost there. There are about 24 hours to go and it hasn’t reached its main goal yet, although it’s very close: less than 7,000 euros for a total goal of 100,000 euros. There have currently been 1943 bids, but we hope for an acceleration in the next few hours, so that the game can become a reality.

Why the campaign?

Development studio KeokeN Interactive has launched Deliver Us Home crowdfunding campaign to try to rebuild and conclude the Deliver Us trilogywhich includes Deliver Us the Moon and Deliver Us Mars.

A teaser image from Deliver Us Home

He had to resort to this system because he is in dire straits and could not find funding in any other way. Probably 100,000 euros will not be enough to develop the game (at least one at the level of the previous one), but the success of the campaign could be used as leverage to find new funding.

Deliver Us Home will be a single player sci-fi experience in which we go in search of a new home for humanity, now on the brink of extinction.

“It’s liberating to take charge after years of pitching,” explained Koen Deetman, one of the studio’s founders. “It’s motivated us to work hard over the past few weeks. Our creativity has reached an all-time high and we’ve been working flat out to orchestrate the campaign, trailer, and demo that backers can play. It’s truly a sign of our love and dedication to the craft of making games.” What can we say? We hope in the coming hours of to be able to give you the good news of the financing having taken place.