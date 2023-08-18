Same as in the Chronicles of the Indies, this unique book by Alonso Sánchez Baute, begins with lineages and founding families. The city is Valledupar, capital of the department of Cesar, at the foot of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. Old Parr Valley was baptized by the revelry vallenateros of this land of memorable parties and parties. There the author was born.

Colombia has been prodigal in literature of and about the violence that in the last century shook it for almost 70 years. This vigorous production of meanings and senses, in which testimonies of great literary value stand out, was proposed in many cases, from sociology and political essays, to explain violence. Not infrequently he only managed to justify it, with an overwhelming theoretical and statistical apparatus, as something seminal of the Colombian nation, an inescapable overdetermination.

This view did not begin to be challenged until well into the 1990s by a growing community of intellectuals and opinion leaders. Even so, it must be said that while the armed conflict lasted, many intellectuals and social leaders were sympathetic or benevolent, when not outright sympathetic, with the insurgents and their armed struggle.

A historian, Eduardo Posada Carbó, inquired, already well into the current century, into the reasons why conceptions that “ignore and belittle our liberal and democratic traditions” could prevail for so long.

By the way, Posada Carbó has not been the only critic of this idea of ​​violence, as it is ineluctable: for several decades, other illustrious minds —such as the philosopher Estanislao Zuleta, the Jesuit Francisco de Roux, economist and also a philosopher; the mathematician and politician Antanas Mockus, the historian Jorge Orlando Melo, and I am mentioning only a few—, have denounced the deviations of that deadly intellectual sympathy for shooting and minefields.

Whoever signs this note, however, and for reasons of reader temperament, has been more attentive to what Colombian novelists can say about all this.

I do not encourage the use of so-called “inclusive language”; I will say, yes, that among those novelists there are very notable women writers and that, overall, there is enough for a book of essays that someone, perhaps right now, must be writing somewhere in the world. Such a book is needed. Two fictional titles are my best candidates for that still imaginary collective recession: The armies (Barcelona, ​​2006), by the laureate Evelio Rosero, and the work reluctant to any classification that Sánchez Baute wrote and lends its title to this article.

When it appeared deliver us from good, in 2008, Colombia was still suffering from a bloody war that came to seem endless. Its horrors had been exacerbated by the intensive use of kidnapping by the FARC and ELN guerrillas and by the emergence of paramilitaries.

In the department of Cesar, at that time with much less than a million inhabitants and a large livestock exporter, kidnapping and its correlate, murder, reached the highest figures in the country.

A study —partial, since it strictly considers the ranchers’ union—, carried out by the historian Adelaida Sourdis, offers a list of murders and kidnappings in the department: 250 murdered and 374 kidnapped, and this only in the 10 years prior to 2007. The names of many of the victims—and of their relatives and friends, as well as their opinions—appear in deliver us from good because Sánchez Baute deals primarily with his neighbors, with the people who populated his childhood, adolescence and early youth.

Valledupar, predominantly ranching, was what the historian Malcolm Deas, commenting on the first edition of the book and citing anthropologists of the time, called “a face-to-face society”: a relatively small community that lived face to face. The distance between rich and poor was small.

“A lot of illegitimate children. Although not everyone loved everyone —these are Deas’s words—, everyone knew everyone…”. At times it also seems that everyone is a cousin of almost everyone.

From among that inevitably warm neighborhood, from that good-natured joviality that characterizes the Caribbean region, the protagonists emerge: a ferocious member of the FARC secretariat and a no less bloodthirsty paramilitary commander: Ricardo Palmera, whose nom de guerre was Simon Trinidad and Rodrigo Tovar Pupo, aka George Forty.

Both sons of that apparently well-rounded society face to faceBorn, so to speak, on the same side of the street, and in more ways than one, privileged beings, nothing in their biographies predicted a violent life.

However, there are countless outrages by Jorge Cuarenta who, subjected to the justice and peace process, confessed to more than 600 crimes, including massacres and kidnappings. Simón Trinidad is accused of many kidnappings and murders, including that of former minister Consuelo Araújo.

Never repentant, completely irreducible, both neighbors were housed simultaneously in the same extreme security US prison. Each one, at some point in his career, declared having acted for the good of Colombia.

deliver us from good It was the object, when it was published for the first time, of a boycott in the homeland of Sánchez Baute. The current reissue is the first on this side of the peace agreement. The author’s mastery in giving voice to dozens of informant neighbors, in multiple registers that unite fiction, chronicle, autobiography, disappointed memory, conjecture and reporting, will surely be read with a new sensitivity.

The fascinating verisimilitude of its protagonists is the result of the exhaustive phenomenological treatment, I dare to call it that, that Sánchez Baute gives to the enigma that he examines in his work: the unexpected transition from a predictable bourgeois normality to the infernal abyss of violence.