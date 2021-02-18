Statistics of the Ministry of Interior revealed that it received 11,850 requests to service the issuance of a certificate of canceling possession of a vehicle during the past year, at the state level, through smart and electronic services, and customer happiness centers.

Statistics stated that this service is provided to customers in the event of canceling the possession of a vehicle, through its website and smart application, as well as visiting the service delivery center, submitting the required documents, and bringing the vehicle and ownership plates, with fees of 100 dirhams.

She indicated that, during the past year, requests to apply for the service of issuing a certificate of transfer or transfer of vehicles at the state level amounted to 673 requests, while the total number of applications for the service of changing a statement in the vehicle ownership card amounted to 12,787 requests.

And the Ministry of Interior warned against driving a vehicle on the road without number plates, as it carries a fine of 3000 dirhams, scoring 23 points, seizing the vehicle for 90 days, and suspending the driving license.

For its part, the Insurance Authority confirmed, on its website, in response to a question about when the vehicle is in a state of total loss, that if it is proven that the repair costs exceed 50% of its value before the accident, the value agreed upon between the insured and the company upon signing the contract is considered The basis for calculating compensation for loss and damage, after deducting a depreciation percentage, provided that it does not exceed 20% of the vehicle’s insurance value, taking into account the fractions of the year.

And it indicated that the depreciation rates are stipulated in the law of the unified policy for vehicles, and all companies must adhere to applying them, including the depreciation rates in them, and if the insurance contract violates the unified document, the contract is null and the law applies to it.

It stated that compensation for the vehicle insured against others (against civil liability) will be made according to the market value of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Local traffic administrations require, upon canceling the possession of a vehicle, the presence of the person concerned, or whoever acts on his behalf by an official agency, and allow vehicle owners, both individuals and companies, to request that the vehicle’s data be permanently deleted from the system, in case its owner decides to sell it in the “scrap”, following its exposure. For an accident that causes it to be unfit to drive on the roads, and the vehicle will be removed from the system in the event that its owner decides to travel outside the country.

In a related context, Abu Dhabi Police stated that it provides a service to transfer vehicle ownership electronically through its website, within the framework of simplifying procedures for dealers, and dispensing with documents and paper documents.

The service begins by reviewing the customer’s happiness centers once, specifying a (mobile phone) number to receive a text message from the licensing authority bearing the approval code and approving the sale process for the “seller”, and another for the “buyer” indicating the registration.

For the completion of the transfer process, traffic violations arising from the vehicle of the person whose ownership he wishes to transfer must be paid, the driver’s license is present, and the traffic code transferred to the seller and the buyer, and in the event of adding or changing a mortgage for the vehicle, it is dealt with electronically.

‘Modern model’

Abu Dhabi Police stated that if the vehicle number is not distinct, it is registered in the name of the new owner without the need for technical inspection, and the vehicle is moved with the renewal, and the vehicle with modern models is excluded from the technical examination, and insurance is required, while the inspection is for the vehicle that exceeds three years from date of registration.

As for the transfer and change of a number, the previous procedures must be followed, and the number plates must be delivered to the nearest service center before paying the fees, and the customer may choose the type and shape of the plate through the Abu Dhabi Police website, and cancel the transaction in case the plates are not delivered and the restrictions are paid.





