Milan rejoices in front of a Forum mad with joy, after winning game 7 with merit: EA7 defensively crushes Virtus Bologna and signs the historical thirtieth title. A match dominated by Olimpia ends 67-55 and seals the defense already in the opening (Bologna starts 1/10 from 6.75), thanks to the crazy evening of Datome, literally unstoppable, who started with 5/5 from the field. His points are platinum because in practice they allow the draw which after a few minutes will be the decisive one: in the end, the blue will close with 16 points, deserving of the mvp award of the evening.

The race

That it is the evening in Milan can already be seen in the opening, 4 too simple dunks for the hosts who run away dragged precisely by Datome, 13-6. Bologna fires blanks from the bow and does not find an inspired Cordinier like in game 6. The Milanese flight continues until 6-21. Teodosic tries to shake Scariolo’s men with a triple on the siren but the 21-9 at the end of the first quarter is just an illusion for a Virtus that simply doesn’t have many, too many key men. Shengelia’s first high scores keep Segafredo timidly in the running, ie under double digits at the long interval: 38-29. After the long break, the V Nere look for their dioscuri, but it’s not Belinelli and Teodosic’s evening. Without overdoing it, Olimpia gets their hands on the game, the 48-34 is by the ex of the day Ricci. Exhausted, Bologna runs out of fuel, the last cartridges are from Teodosic for minus 8, but the triples from Baron and Datome put the seal on a historic evening, because it leads to the conquest of the 30th Scudetto and therefore the third star for Milan.