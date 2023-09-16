The Nerazzurri dominate the direct clash and also take the solitary top spot in Serie A thanks to Thuram’s performance and the Armenian’s brace. Calhanoglu and Frattesi also scored, Leao’s goal was illusory

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

Inter remains alone up there, at the top of the table, with four victories in the first four matchdays. Overwhelmed Milan with a 5-1 that leaves no doubt: it is the fifth derby won in a row (never happened in history) in 2023 by the Nerazzurri who sliced ​​up the opposing defense with Mkhitaryan’s brace, Thuram’s spectacular goal, the penalty from the former Calhanoglu and the final seal from Frattesi. Inzaghi plays another perfect match against his cousins, giving up possession of the ball, but doing very badly in space: the Piacenza coach by far wins the duel with his fellow regional player Pioli with his counterattacks and can now make his debut in the Champions League on Wednesday on the Real Sociedad pitch with a lighter spirit, while the Devil, after a similar defeat, will have to find himself psychologically in view of Newcastle’s arrival at San Siro (Tuesday). If in the early afternoon Juventus against Lazio had sent a message in terms of the Scudetto, Inter responded promptly and made it clear how much they want the second star.

It UNLOCKS mKHI — Compared to the first three outings, Inzaghi chooses Acerbi in the center of defense instead of De Vrij, while Pioli fields the same team (except for the suspended Tomori) that beat Bologna, Turin and Rome. It is Milan who take the reins of the match with Calabria, who plays the central midfielder (Calhanoglu or Mkhitaryan go on him) to free up the right wing for Pulisic and allow the insertions of Loftus-Cheek. Inter are careful, they don’t press high, but at the first opportunity they take the lead, highlighting the lack of tactical balance of their opponents: Thuram goes to the right, with Thiaw falling to the ground, cross to Dimarco whose cross shot is put in leads from Mkhitaryan, preferred to a Frattesi fresh from his great performance in the national team. Once again Inzaghi’s hand (and winning move) in the derby. Another mistake back there in a derby for the Rossoneri, in numerical superiority but unable to mark the former Roma midfielder. The Nerazzurri attack the match, with crazy anger and desire and the Devil suffers, wobbles and, still on the axis formed by the Azzurri and the Armenian, they almost double their lead. See also Paulo Sergio, the most European of Brazilians and misunderstood king of Rome

SUPER MARCUS — Thuram is a factor on a physical level: Kjaer doesn’t hold him and the Rossoneri defense suffers because Calabria is always in the middle of the pitch and is not quick to fall back to the flank which thus remains exposed. Pioli’s men hold the ball more; those of Inzaghi lower themselves to the edge of the area in order not to concede space and then start again. Leao is not seen because he is not very involved and because Dumfries and Darmian limit him well, so Hernandez’s “special effects” are needed to wake up Milan. The French winger starts from his half of the pitch and, after a triangle with Giroud, passes three opponents (Calhanoglu, Bastoni and Darmian) before finishing with the diagonal shot just wide. It’s a shock for the Rossoneri: for a few minutes they attack with several men and Inter suffers, but at the first Nerazzurri counterattack, it’s 2-0. Lautaro triggers Dumfries who crosses for Thuram, the ball is too long but the Frenchman has time to collect it, target Thiaw (Calabria’s second is missing) and score with a shot into the top corner which sets the Meazza on fire. Before the break, a free kick from Giroud went over the crossbar and at tea time, the Devil had significantly more possession (72%), but were behind in chances created (6-3) and had Sommer involved only once. Calabria advanced in midfield, a right move in the previous days, this time it doesn’t pay off, in fact it’s a boomerang on the counterattacks. See also Curry-Jokic to go crazy, but Golden State wins: 4-1 over Denver

lEAO, THEN ONLY INTER — The two teams return from the changing rooms without changes and the trend of the match does not change either: Milan have the ball, Inter defend themselves and wait for the right counterattack. After 10′ Pioli introduced Chukwueze for Pulisic, but it was Leao, following a great assist from Giroud, who outwitted Darmian with speed and scored Sommer’s first goal since the Swiss was in Italy. The derby, which is now being played in torrential rain, is open again also because Pioli aborts, at least in the non-possession phase, the Calabria-midfielder idea and uses the four-man line more frequently. Inzaghi understands that there is a need for fresh forces and, in one fell swoop, in the 19th minute, he throws Carlos Augusto, Frattesi and Arnautovic into the fray for Dimarco, Barella and Thuram. The former Monza player immediately engages Maignan with his right foot and he blocks it, but the push from the new players can be felt as Arnautovic defends the ball well and Frattesi guarantees substance in the middle. Inter scored again, after a change of play from right to left and a touch from Lautaro Martinez for Mkhitaryan who scored his brace. The Devil is on his knees and Pioli tries the last assault with Jovic, Okafor and Florenzi for Giroud, Calabria and Reijnders, but now there is no more match and Hernandez brings down Lautaro in the area giving Inter the penalty to make it 4-1, transformed by the former Calhanoglu. The South is silent, the North sings irreverent Pioli is on fire and celebrates his favorites who also find the 5-1 with Frattesi. For Milan it is a very heavy punishment, while league leaders Inter fly, pushed by their fans. See also Man armed with knife sows terror in children's soccer match, video