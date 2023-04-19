Rossoneri among the top four in Europe sixteen years later. Giroud scored on Leao’s magic, Osimhen equalized in the final. Meret saves a penalty for the Frenchman in the first half, Maignan blocks Kvara from the spot

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

The Champions League, even if it has changed its name, remains the Champions Cup. Milan goes to the semifinals, carried by two of its icons: Rafa Leao and Mike Maignan. Two samples. Napoli-Milan ended 1-1, with goals from Giroud in the 43rd minute and Osimhen over the 90th minute, but the stamps of Rafa and Mike are on the match. Leao produced the goal at home, with a quote from Milan’s iconic match in Naples: the 3-2 draw on May 1, 1988, the symbolic match of Sacchi’s Scudetto. Like Gullit that day, he went on the break in the Napoli half and finished the action with an assist. Then Van Basten, this time another number 9: Giroud. Maignan saved a penalty from Kvaratskhelia 10 minutes from the end, extinguishing Napoli’s hopes and confirming that, if we are talking about the best goalkeeper in the world, he would like to be invited to the discussion. It means that Milan are in the Champions League semi-finals after 16 years: they will play the first leg at home on 9 or 10 May. Tomorrow he will find out which opponent: Inter for the replay of the 2003 double derby or Benfica, with Leao – a former Sporting boy – returning home. See also Napoli party with super Elmas: 3-2 at Leicester and centered playoffs!

The goal — For the few who haven’t seen it, here is the decisive goal. Ndombele loses the ball in the Milan trocar and Leao, so far away, seems harmless. Instead, he believes it, he doesn’t support Theo Hernandez and leaves. Ndombele doesn’t take it, so Rafa accelerates, jumps Di Lorenzo and Rrahmani, then places the perfect ball on Giroud. He too, Giroud, in the middle of the first half had a penalty saved by Meret, created for a change by Leao, spread in the area by Mario Rui at the head of Milan’s first real restart, born on the left and closed on the other side of the field. Giroud, who hasn’t missed a penalty since 2012, crossed mid-height with his left foot, and Meret was good at choosing the right angle.

The key — Pioli won with a game like a great team: Milan attentive, suffering at the start but good at taking measures, defending in order and restarting, his best weapon. Napoli commanded possession, it was scary at the beginning – Maradona cheered this time, they really cheered – but they almost never found Osimhen in the center of the area. For Maignan, a lot of apprehension but little need for miracles. See also Inter condemned Barcelona: eliminated it from the Champions League

The record — Tactically, the match was the expected one. Napoli aggressive from the first minute and Milan initially struggling to dribble, with very little ability to keep possession. Napoli looked for Kvaratskhelia as much as possible, while Pioli defended in his half, as in the first leg, and squeezed his Milan in front of Maignan, with Kjaer and Tomori always close to Osimhen. In the first half, Maradona got up on their seats 4-5 times. Watch the progression. Minute 9: Kvara’s right foot. Minute 10: Politano’s ball for Osimhen headed by Kjaer, last defender. Minute 13 and 20: two shots by Politano. Minute 26: a blow from Zielinski strong but central. A lot of pressure but only one great thrill for Maignan, in the final: a goal disallowed by Osimhen just before the break for a hand ball in the center of the area. And Milan? Goal and penalty aside, he had a great chance with the usual Giroud shortly after the missed penalty. Same script: the AC Milan number 9 could have done more with his left foot, Meret found a way to deflect with one foot. See also A1 women, Novara wins with difficulty in Perugia

Regrets Kvara — The second half sparked immediately, with an opportunity for Kvaratskhelia, good at getting into the box, less in shooting, high. Then Napoli faded away a bit. Lozano, who came on for Politano in the first half, kicked high after an hour of play, then Spalletti played Elmas and Raspadori, without changing the game. The great blue hope arrived 10 minutes from the end: play by Lozano for Di Lorenzo, sensationally left alone by Origi, still negative. The Napoli captain crossed low and found Tomori’s arm for the second penalty of the evening. When Maignan saved Kvara, we understood how it would end, even if Osimhen found a way to make it 1-1 in added time: a cross from Raspadori and a nice header ahead of Messias. The guest curve feared for a minute, then took over the soundtrack, in general silence. Returning to Milan, tonight or tomorrow, the away Milan fans will talk about the same topic of conversations of all the Rossoneri in Milan: the derby.