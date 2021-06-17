The former Parma asks the Doria 1.2 million: the parties move away

Genoa – When we talk about Roberto D’Aversa we often mention the fraternal friendship with Antonio Conte who was his assistant coach at Siena. But as he himself recounts one of the most formative examples was Delio Rossi, his coach in Pescara, in Serie B, in 2000-2001. For the record, yesterday the meeting of Corte Lambruschini with the entourage of the coach ended with yet another postponement because the economic request of the Abruzzo technician would be high: about 1.2 million a year. Sampdoria thought (and hoped) much less. So much so that now the Giampaolo hypothesis returns, even if the former technician seems to be behind in the race at the moment. We’ll talk about it again in the next few hours, also considering Ferrero’s superstition: «Choosing in June has not done well so far, better in July. There is no hurry … ».

Mister Rossi, is it thanks to you that D’Aversa trains?

“God forbid, I may have been one who taught him something, not the only one.”

What memory do you have of him?

«A good midfielder who scored less than his potential. And an intelligent person, who knows how to make a group ».

And what kind of technician is he today?

“I hate judging the coaches, we are all different, everyone gives their best in certain conditions”.

Explain yourself better.

“If a team wants to focus on young players, bet on someone like Italian, if you have to manage champions, an Allegri”.

So at Sampdoria?

“Ask the company what project they have. For sure I notice that today’s football is too much influenced by money and the technical aspect comes much later ».

In practice, can’t a coach work miracles if he doesn’t have the right team?

«We are not all the same and the idea that hiring one coach or another is not the same. First you need the project, then the coach “

Would you have bet on D’Aversa as coach?

«Actually less than my other players like Gattuso, Inzaghi, Liverani, Oddo. You could see that they wanted to lead the group, D’Aversa was a better boy but intelligent and he treasured his experience. But we must stop thinking that all players can become coaches. In fact, Maradona, the best with his feet, was not a great coach ».

