Some of the offenders with a mental disorder who are treated from home after their conviction would actually need care in a clinic because of the danger to society. They receive the lightest care with the least supervision, but relatively often commit a serious offense during their trajectory. This is the conclusion of a study by the Scientific Research and Documentation Center (WODC) into recidivism in forensic care.

This is the first time that it has been mapped out how often convicts commit an offense during their forensic care process. The investigation partly arose from the social unrest that arose after the murder of 25-year-old Anne Faber in 2017. The perpetrator, Michael P., committed his offense while he was in a forensic clinic but also was given liberties as part of his resocialisation.

The WODC, part of the Ministry of Justice and Security, analyzed all trajectories between 2013 and 2017 of a total of 44,578 delinquents. Half were treated from home, some in a clinic, prison or mixed form. The WODC also looked at all criminal cases in which these offenders were convicted of an offense committed during their care process, 30,344 criminal cases in total. The researchers concluded that in 37 percent of all forensic care trajectories, offenders went wrong again. In more than 70 percent of the cases, the offenses were minor, such as theft or destruction. In 5 percent it concerned a ‘very serious’ offence, such as aggravated assault, theft with violence or a sexual offence. And, 142 times, an (attempted) manslaughter or murder.

Nearly half of all recidivism occurred during the period when the judge had pronounced the verdict but no care was provided, either from home or in a clinic. In that case, for example, the delinquent would wait at home until there was a care place and in the meantime he would commit an offence.

Wrong risk assessment

The proportion of very serious offenses among offenders who were treated at home is also striking, the WODC writes. They received the lightest form of care, with the least supervision, but committed serious crimes more than twice as often as people in a clinic. This indicates a wrong risk assessment: they may have been placed under stricter supervision.

Until the 1990s, most delinquents with a mental disorder ended up in a TBS clinic after conviction. This share is now only 4 percent due to changed insights in psychiatry and cutbacks. Most forensic care trajectories now consist of treatment from home or partly in a clinic. ‘The patient in the right place’ is the idea behind the legislator. It provides more freedom of movement for the patient, but also less supervision.

