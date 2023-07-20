Delinquency of whales.. What is the reason?
When Mary Robertson Carey woke up Sunday morning, she didn’t know what she wanted to do on her twelfth wedding anniversary. When her husband asked how she wanted to spend the day, Merry knew the answer: “I think we’ll take care of a stranding of whales ashore.” Meri is a volunteer marine mammal medic who works full time for the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.
She had received a distressing text message asking for volunteers to help rescue 55 stranded pilot whales on a beach in northwest Scotland. She said her husband agreed, right away, that spending the day pouring water over the stranded whales, making sure the blowholes were clear of water and sand, and doing everything they could to get them back out to sea was the right way to spend the anniversary. The couple packed a bag of snacks as they hurriedly prepared to embark on the more than two-hour journey from the beach town of Scarsta on Harris Island to North Tulsta on the Isle of Lewis. The island is about seven hours’ drive from Edinburgh.
When the pair arrived, there were only 12 whales left, eight adults and four immature whales, to breathe. The British Marine Life Rescue Divers Team received notification for the first time early Sunday of a stranding of 55 pilot whales. Most of the group died shortly after stranding on the beach, said Dan Jarvis, director of care and conservation at the organization.
It’s always difficult to get stranded whales back out to sea because of their enormous size and weight, Jarvis said, but the difficulty was particularly severe in this case because the tide was working against the process. But the group of volunteers, marine charities, coast guard officials, and others succeeded in returning only one whale to the sea. An investigation is underway to find out why the whales were stranded on the island and the cause of their death.
And the officials already have a working theory. One of the dead female whales appears to have had health complications, indicating that she may have had difficulty giving birth. Experts believe this may have caused the entire flock to run aground. “Pilot whales have strong social and emotional bonds with each other,” Jarvis said. And if one of the whales encounters difficulty and misdemeanors, the rest of the herd follows him and delinquents with the sick whale. He added that pilot whales are relatively widespread, and are known for their mass strandings. But he stresses that all evidence must be analyzed before a full conclusion can be reached.
The Scottish Marine Animal Delinquency Program is leading the investigation. It is also possible that group disease was caused by human intervention. The cause of death will not be known until after the results of the autopsy a few weeks later. And the “Scottish Marine Animal Delinquency Program” tweeted, saying: This may be “the largest mass delinquency that ends in death that we have seen in Scotland in decades.”
Jarvis said that strandings of whales were on the rise in Britain. And experts are investigating why. The reasons for stranding of whales can vary, including ill health, injury, separation of young mammals from their mothers, or separation of old people from the herd. And “Jarvis” confirms that once stranded, the whales cannot return to the water because each one of them weighs about two tons, and therefore they cannot bear their weight. Her skeleton begins to break down, and injuries also begin to fester on the beach.
The volunteers and the whales have to wait for the tide to turn so that the mammals can return to the sea again. When the tide turned, two whales were thrown back into the sea, but one of them was brought back to shore again so only one survived. While waiting for the tide to turn, Miri, 54, and other volunteers played their part. She knew that human sounds can be a relief to mammals.
And when she ran out of words in front of the three whales that she was caring for, she first hummed and then sang to them. Merry spent five hours with the whales on the beach, amid strong winds and rough seas. Shortly before 4pm, it became clear that the remaining whales could not be returned to sea in rough surf conditions and would be euthanized. She stated that when it was decided to kill, she went to say goodbye to each one of them. The “extremely emotional day” became, for Merry, a “terrible experience” she hopes never to go through again. “I haven’t slept much since we got back,” said Miri.
She described the whole island feeling gloomy. “People are very close to nature here,” she said. These whales swim in the waters that they see every day.” This wasn’t the first time Miri had witnessed a major delinquency near her hometown, but it was the first time she had volunteered to help. Last year, Carrie took a full-day Marine Medicine course on Harris Island, where she learned how to help save marine mammals.
Without these basics, taught by the people at BSDS, they would not have helped the whales in their final hours. She stated that she had been trained for this particular situation, “and my bag was ready in the trunk of my car. But I never thought that I would actually help save a group of 55 pilot whales.” Carey’s husband had not undergone training, so he wasn’t able to handle the whales, but he did play his part by helping to photograph and measure the whales at the end of the day when officials began their investigation. And for Mary, this is a wedding anniversary she will never forget.
