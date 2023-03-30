Hours after the new episode of “At the bottom there is room“, the América TV series has revealed a preview in which Dalila Pajares is seen waiting for Mike’s arrival. After she started a conversation with the ‘Gringo Atrasador’, who is Joel’s rival, with the excuse that He confused him Now Kimberly’s mother will wear a bikini to go out to Las Nuevas Lomas and talk again with Francesca Maldini’s partner.

In the preview, it is seen how Eva’s daughter runs out of the Gonzales house to try to have Mike, who gets out of his car towards the Montalbán Maldini house. Dressed in a bikini with flowers and squares, and with a colored pareo, Delilah will try to impact the son of Anita Miller. Will Macarena see them? To find out what will happen between them, you must tune in to the national production minutes before 9:00 p.m.

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS”

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” come out, according to my country?

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

How to see “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE and FREE?

“At the bottom there is room” It can be seen ONLINE and FREE on the official website of America TVGO, where it is transmitted simultaneously with the TV signal. In addition, you can follow the episodes after their broadcast on the official channel of Youtube of “AFHS“.